DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Duluth police say the severe burns suffered by a woman found on fire last week were self-inflicted.
The 24-year-old Duluth woman was found on fire in a car along Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac near the Lake Superior College Fire Training Center Thursday. Lake Superior College officials tell WDIO-TV the woman was not a student or teacher.
Authorities say the woman suffered critical, life-threatening burns and was taken to a Duluth hospital.
A passer-by saw the woman on fire and extinguished the flames.
___
Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com