MANSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun toward the ceiling of his home and narrowly missed a 15-year-old girl sleeping in the apartment above.

Officers say they were called to the scene Monday night in Mansfield after the teenager’s father found a bullet in his daughter’s room. The bullet struck a dresser about two feet away from the teen’s bed.

Responding officers traced the bullet to the apartment below.

Police found the 29-year-old suspect in the apartment with a loaded 9mm rifle. Authorities say he is not licensed to have a firearm.

The man is facing four felony weapons charges and three related charges.