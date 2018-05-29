SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say part of a 19th century building collapsed into the Housatonic River.
The Connecticut Post reports Shelton police responded to a partial building collapse around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the storage garage of the factory broke off and fell into the Housatonic River.
Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky says no one was inside the building at the time of the collapse.
Authorities say gas and motor oil containers fell into the river along with debris. Crews tied off the area to keep the objects from floating away. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will assess the situation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
The fire marshal and the Shelton building inspector are evaluating the building.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com