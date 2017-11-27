ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Police say a Nevada man accidently shot and killed his 15-year-old brother near the Utah border.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 21-year-old Ivan Lopez was arrested after his brother was found Sunday evening with a gunshot wound to the torso.

West Wendover police Lt. Don Lininger says police and medical personnel tried to revive the boy, but he died of his injuries at a home.

Lininger says Lopez ran away after the shooting, but returned and turned himself in after family members and police talked to him on the phone.

Police are investigating what happened with the cooperation of family members who were at the home when it happened.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Lopez.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com