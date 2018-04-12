NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery.

WABC-TV reports the robbery happened Thursday morning at a shop in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. Police say the worker gave the suspect money when they demanded cash but was shot anyway. The suspect then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a wound in his torso.

Owner Mohammad Suleiman says the violent robbery was “coldhearted.”

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

___

