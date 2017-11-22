BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A 37-year-old Bozeman man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his father.
Tanner Franks was expected to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday to hear the charge and have his bail set.
Police say Franks was arrested during a traffic stop near Big Sky on Tuesday, hours after 72-year-old William Franks was stabbed to death in his kitchen. Tanner Franks lived in a basement bedroom at his parents’ house.
Court records say Jamie Franks told police her son stabbed his father. Police say the victim appeared to have cuts to his face, body and hands.
William Franks was a former teacher and administrator at Bozeman High School.