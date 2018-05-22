ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old who accidentally shot himself has died.
The Roanoke Times reports the boy accidentally shot himself in Roanoke on Tuesday.
Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline says people in a car flagged down police around noon. A woman and man in the vehicle told an officer their son had accidentally shot himself at their residence.
Cline says the boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The newspaper says no charges have been filed.
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com