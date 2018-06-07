NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head while attending a birthday party in Virginia.
Newport News police tell the Daily Press on Thursday that the boy is in critical but stable condition.
Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says the child was not the intended target in the shooting, which took place outside just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and then flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.
Police are still investigating how many rounds were fired and how many guns were involved.
