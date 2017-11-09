FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — Police say a boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Fridley. Witnesses say the fifth-grader at Fridley Middle School was crossing the street when a sport utility vehicle struck him.

The boy is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the man who was driving the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say the driver did not appear to be impaired.

Staffers from Fridley Public Schools are providing support for students who saw the crash.