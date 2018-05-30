LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 2-year-old boy is dead after being shot by another child at an apartment complex.

Police say the boy was playing with four neighborhood children in an apartment’s bedroom when he was shot in the forehead shortly before noon Wednesday. All the children were under the age of 12.

Authorities say the boy’s mother was in the apartment and ran into the room after the gun went off. A neighbor also came into the room and attempted to perform CPR on the boy.

Authorities say emergency medical personnel were called and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Police say it’s possible that one of the children brought the gun to the apartment. It’s unclear who owned the weapon.