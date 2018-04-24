GARFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike.
Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Garfield. The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police.
The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of family.
An investigation continues.
