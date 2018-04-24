Share story

By
The Associated Press

GARFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a boy was struck and killed by a truck while riding his bike.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Garfield. The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of family.

An investigation continues.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press