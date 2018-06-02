HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say an 11-year-old boy attacked a man who stole his father’s car while the boy was inside, prompting the man to flee.
Police say 43-year-old Edward Asberry of Harford faces charges including kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor after he jumped in the car outside a McDonalds Saturday and took off with the boy inside.
Police say the boy’s father had left the car running with the child inside. Police say the boy attacked Asberry when he realized the driver wasn’t his father, causing Asberry to stop the car and take off on foot.
Asberry took a backpack from the car before he ran. He was arrested shortly after. Police say no one was injured.
It was not immediately clear Saturday whether Asberry has an attorney.