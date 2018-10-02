LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to his Florida school and aimed it at three classmates.
News outlets report the boy was arrested Tuesday at Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School, near Fort Lauderdale.
Police say the boy made threatening comments to his classmates, and one of the students told school officials. A school resource officer responded and took the handgun.
Police were trying to determine where the boy found the gun and what prompted him to bring it to school.
The boy was taken to the county’s juvenile detention facility. He faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and three counts of aggravated assault.