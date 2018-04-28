NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a young boy has been fatally struck by an 86-year-old driver while crossing a New York City street.
Nine-year-old Giovanni Ampuero and his mother were crossing a street near their Queens home Saturday afternoon when the boy was hit by a Jeep Compass.
Police say Giovanni suffered severe head trauma. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver kept going but was stopped a few blocks away. They say 86-year-old Juan Jimenez was arrested on charges including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
It’s not clear if Jimenez has an attorney who could speak for him.