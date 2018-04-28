NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a young boy has been fatally struck by an 86-year-old driver while crossing a New York City street.

Nine-year-old Giovanni Ampuero and his mother were crossing a street near their Queens home Saturday afternoon when the boy was hit by a Jeep Compass.

Police say Giovanni suffered severe head trauma. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver kept going but was stopped a few blocks away. Charges against him are pending.