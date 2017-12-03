TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.
The Blade reports the Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Jovontai Highsmith Jr. was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at a Toledo hospital.
A Toledo fire official says rescue personnel were called to the pool about an hour earlier.
An autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/