GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A couple is facing charges after authorities say a 3-year-old shot an 8-month-old girl in the face while the couple was in a motel shower.
Police say Shayanne Nelson and Tyrell Bitsilly were at a motel Saturday in Gallup, New Mexico, when Nelson’s child found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the baby.
According to a criminal complaint, the 18-year-old Nelson says she didn’t know a gun was in the room and it may have been left by a prior occupant.
A witness told police he saw the 21-year-old Bitsilly wipe the gun after the shooting.
The baby was taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
Nelson and the Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges.
It was not known if either is represented by an attorney.