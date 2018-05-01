Share story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed near a Metro station in Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets that the 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and died at a hospital. KIPP DC College Preparatory high school has confirmed that the boy was enrolled there.

The attack happened near the Metro station in the proximity of a hotel and restaurants Tuesday about 4:35 p.m.

Witnesses told police that it appeared that there was a large group of teenagers in the area. The police chief says they scattered after the stabbing.

Police say the group was so large that no specific description of any suspect was available. Police say no weapon was recovered.

