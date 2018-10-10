NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the deadly shooting of another 14-year-old boy.

Metro Nashville police tweeted Wednesday morning that the teenager is being charged with criminal homicide and is at a juvenile detention center. Police say Geovany Hernandez was fatally shot in a neighborhood street Tuesday night.

Police tell news outlets detectives didn’t immediately know a motive in the shooting but that it may have been from an ongoing feud between both boys who live in an eastern area of the city.

Police say Geovany died at a hospital after he was shot once in the torso. Detectives found one .22-caliber shell casing in a driveway at the shooting scene.

It is unclear if the boy charged in the shooting has a lawyer who could comment.