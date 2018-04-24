STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has shot and killed his 11-year-old brother outside Cleveland in what police describe as an apparent “premeditated act.”
Streetsboro police say officers were called to a home in that city around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The 11-year-old died at a hospital.
Police say the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court. Police say the gun used in the slaying was stolen from his grandfather’s home.
Police have not said what prompted the teen to shoot his brother.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.