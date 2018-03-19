LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 12-year-old boy shot a nail from a BB gun into the chest of his younger brother.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 7-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon. Lincoln police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Monday that the nail struck near the boy’s heart. She says his condition has stabilized at a Lincoln hospital.
The boys’ names haven’t been released.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com