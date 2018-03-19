LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 12-year-old boy shot a nail from a BB gun into the chest of his younger brother.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 7-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon. Lincoln police spokeswoman Angela Sands said Monday that the nail struck near the boy’s heart. She says his condition has stabilized at a Lincoln hospital.

The boys’ names haven’t been released.

