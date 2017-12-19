LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a 12-year-old boy who’s accused of firing a handgun at workers during an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant.
Police say no one was hurt when the boy opened fire Monday night at a Burger King in southwestern Little Rock. According to a police report, the employees told officers that they thought the boy was joking when he demanded cash, but then he pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
Police say the boy ran away but came back to the restaurant later that night to turn himself in.
The boy is charged as a juvenile with aggravated robbery.
