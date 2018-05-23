HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Hackensack say an 11-year-old boy has survived a fall from a seventh-floor balcony.

The fifth-grader fell from the balcony of an apartment building at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and landed on an adjacent building.

Police say he’s being treated for a broken nose and broken pelvis at Hackensack University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The boy’s name was not released.