HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Hackensack say an 11-year-old boy has survived a fall from a seventh-floor balcony.
The fifth-grader fell from the balcony of an apartment building at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and landed on an adjacent building.
Police say he’s being treated for a broken nose and broken pelvis at Hackensack University Medical Center and is in stable condition.
The boy’s name was not released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers