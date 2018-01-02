NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Police say a Boise man received minor injuries after crashing a small airplane in western Idaho.
KBOI-TV reports a Cessna 150 crashed in northern Nampa Monday night while flying from Burley to Caldwell.
Nampa police say the 28-year-old pilot became disoriented and apparently believed he was landing at the Caldwell airport.
Police say the pilot realized he wasn’t at the airport, but he was unable to avoid crashing. The plane landed near Selland Way and East Terra Linda Way, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com