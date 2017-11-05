Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man’s body was found in a Cleveland park.

Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. Sunday at Kirtland Park. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other information has been released.

