LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a body recovered from the Grand River in Lansing is that of a missing kayaker.
Police identified the body Monday as that of 24-year-old Devon Christmas of Bath.
They say the medical examiner has ruled the death a drowning.
The submerged body was located Saturday morning.
Christmas fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing.