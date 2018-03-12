LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a body recovered from the Grand River in Lansing is that of a missing kayaker.

Police identified the body Monday as that of 24-year-old Devon Christmas of Bath.

They say the medical examiner has ruled the death a drowning.

The submerged body was located Saturday morning.

Christmas fell into the water Feb. 27 near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing.