DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say human remains have been found in the Cocheco (koh-CHEE’-koh) River.

WMUR-TV reports the body of a man was pulled from the river around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in Dover. Police have not released the name of the victim.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details were immediately released.

