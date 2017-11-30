DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say human remains have been found in the Cocheco (koh-CHEE’-koh) River.
WMUR-TV reports the body of a man was pulled from the river around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in Dover. Police have not released the name of the victim.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
No further details were immediately released.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com