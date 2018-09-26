Marcine Herinck was reported missing on Sept. 19 from her home in northeast Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon police say a body found in a car trunk is “likely” that of a missing 89-year-old woman.

Police Sgt. Christopher Burley said Wednesday that a definitive identification of the body is being done by the state medical examiner.

The car’s driver, 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley, has been arrested for murder.

Burley says information developed Monday identified Mackley as a person of interest in Herinck’s disappearance.

He says the body was found in his trunk during a Tuesday traffic stop.

No attorney is listed for Mackley and he hasn’t had a first court appearance.

Court records show Mackley is a convicted felon and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.