SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City officials say police body camera video will become public record 10 business days after officer-involved shootings and other incidents.

The new policy announced Tuesday comes after two videos have thrown Salt Lake City police into a critical spotlight in recent months: A shooting that killed a black man after he ran from police and the rough arrest of a nurse over a disputed blood draw.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the new policy balances transparency with the need for due process as video recordings become a larger part of the national narrative.

She says the videos will be released after public-records requests, barring any unusual circumstances.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says videos could be withheld if investigators haven’t been able to contact all witnesses, for example.