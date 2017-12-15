WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — Court records indicate police found blood stains at several locations inside the Maine home where a 4-year-old girl was killed.

The affidavits became public Friday when 43-year-old Shawna Gatto made her first court appearance in the death of her fiance’s granddaughter. She didn’t enter a plea.

Gatto is charged with murder in the Dec. 8 death of Kendall Chick, who was placed in the home by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

An autopsy indicated the girl suffered blows to the head, neck and abdomen.

Police found blood on the sheets of Chick’s bed, around the bathtub and an indentation in the wall that was the size of her head. They also found blood on paper towels and rages that were “indicative of trauma and subsequent cleanup of blood.”