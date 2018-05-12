BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Police say officers shot and killed a man after he stabbed a woman in eastern Idaho.
Blackfoot police say officers responded to a residence Friday night and found a 24-year-old man with a knife holding a 20-year-old woman against her will.
Police say the man refused to comply with officers’ commands. He then stabbed the woman and police fired upon him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the woman was transported to a hospital in Blackfoot.
The officers involved the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.
Police have not released the man’s or the woman’s name.