LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they have opened an internal investigation after two children were left for dead for several hours.

The deceased girl and her severely injured brother were found Monday morning at an extended-stay hotel south of the Las Vegas Strip. That was roughly 17 hours after their critically injured parents were found at a different hotel.

Police have accused 30-year-old Marcus Maddox of severely beating the mother of their two children before shooting himself in the head. Police say they believe Maddox killed the girl and injured the boy before he attacked their mother.

The boy, woman and Maddox remain hospitalized.

Police say the internal review is meant to identify what the department could have done better.

Maddox faces multiple charges. Records don’t list his attorney.