SUGAR HILL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her caretakers and family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

The report says firefighters were called out to a Sugar Hill home on March 15 for medical assistance and found her unresponsive. It says firefighters reported it to police because they felt morally obligated and did not believe she would live much longer.

She was transported in an ambulance, but her condition is unclear.

Both men remained jailed Wednesday on $22,200 bonds. It is unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com