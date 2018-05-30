HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A black bear has been spotted at a Connecticut college.

Hamden police say a bear was seen Tuesday morning near one of the gates at Quinnipiac University’s main campus.

The bear waddled back to Sleeping Giant State Park. The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reports 14 bears were spotted in Hamden during the past year.

Black bears are becoming increasingly common in Connecticut as the population grows.

Police say the recent storms have heavily damaged the bears’ natural habitat, making sightings more likely.

State officials say you should never try to feed a bear intentionally, and should remain vigilant of food sources, like unsecured trash bins.