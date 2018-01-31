BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington, Vermont, say reports of vandalism from BB guns have increased.

Police tell the Burlington Free Press they first noticed an increase in reports in October. Investigators say more than two dozen cars have been targeted since Jan. 1. Police say the vandalism has occurred throughout the city and isn’t confined to one neighborhood.

Authorities say some cars have sustained more than $2,000 in damage.

Police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Investigators are also looking to review video from anyone who has security cameras that may have recorded the incidents.

