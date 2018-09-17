JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Police say an eastern Kentucky man who barricaded himself in a home and fired at officers has died.
Trooper Jody Sims told WYMT-TV that police were called Sunday to a home in Breathitt County for a welfare check and had shots fired in their direction upon their arrival. Sims said a state police detective suffered minor injuries when a bullet fragment ricocheted and hit him in the face. He said the man who fired the shots died.
Sims did not release a cause of death and said it was unclear whether police returned fire. He said the identity of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of kin.
Police were investigating. No other information was immediately released.
___
Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/