NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a stabbing suspect was run over following a Queens bar fight that left an employee injured.

Authorities say the fight happened early Monday in the Jamaica section of Queens. Police say a bar employee was stabbed in the back during a fight. Authorities say the suspect then fled the bar with four other men.

Police say the bar manager followed the group in a van and struck the suspect and another man on the sidewalk.

Authorities say the injured worker was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the suspect suffered a back injury that’s not life-threatening.

Police have arrested the driver of the van and the five men involved in the fight.