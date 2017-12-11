NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a stabbing suspect was run over following a Queens bar fight that left an employee injured.
Authorities say the fight happened early Monday in the Jamaica section of Queens. Police say a bar employee was stabbed in the back during a fight. Authorities say the suspect then fled the bar with four other men.
Police say the bar manager followed the group in a van and struck the suspect and another man on the sidewalk.
Authorities say the injured worker was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the suspect suffered a back injury that’s not life-threatening.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
Police have arrested the driver of the van and the five men involved in the fight.