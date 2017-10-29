BALTIMORE (AP) — Police are investigating after a security guard at a Baltimore apartment complex was found fatally shot outside the building.

Local media report a security guard flagged down an officer late Friday night and said another guard had been shot.

The 29-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the rear of the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told the Baltimore Sun that detectives were canvassing the neighborhood Saturday as part of an “active and fluid” investigation.

The newspaper reports the apartment complex where the guard worked has been the scene of violence before. Last year, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot inside one of the buildings.