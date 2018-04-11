SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a baby killed in a suburban Salt Lake City crash involving multiple vehicles was a 5-month-old girl.

Unified Police said Wednesday that the deceased baby was Alice Skankey of Herriman. Police say her 2-year-old sibling and parents are still at a hospital but improving. They have been upgraded to fair condition.

The crash happened Monday night in Herriman when police say a truck struck two vehicles at an intersection, including a minivan carrying the children.

Unified Police say other people injured are in fair to serious condition. That includes a truck driver and the two people who were in the other vehicle that was struck.