CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.
Police say the infant was bitten shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.
The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.
Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye