SANDY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man wanted in a federal investigation was shot by officers near a Sandy light-rail stop.

Sandy police Lt. Dean Carriger says authorities found the man in a vehicle near the TRAX station on Tuesday as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Carriger did not say what lead to the shooting.

He says the man was struck by more than one round and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It was not immediately known which agency was involved in the shooting since other officers were helping federal agents find the man.

Sandy police and Utah Transit Authority police say their officers were not involved.

The Unified Police Department is investigating the shooting.