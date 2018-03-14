SANDY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man wanted in a federal investigation was shot by officers near a Sandy light-rail stop.
Sandy police Lt. Dean Carriger says authorities found the man in a vehicle near the TRAX station on Tuesday as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.
Carriger did not say what lead to the shooting.
He says the man was struck by more than one round and was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
It was not immediately known which agency was involved in the shooting since other officers were helping federal agents find the man.
Sandy police and Utah Transit Authority police say their officers were not involved.
The Unified Police Department is investigating the shooting.