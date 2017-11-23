CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an attentive driver helped solve a hit and run just minutes after it happened in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris says the driver saw a man walking as he drove to the store around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, then as he returned noticed a shoe in the road and a wrecked car parked in the road.

Harris says the man called 911, and officers arrested 44-year-old Timothy Medley near his wrecked car. Police say it appeared he had been drinking.

Harris says 49-year-old Michael Denny died at the scene.

Harris says the section of Shopton Road where Denny was struck is dark without sidewalks or lights and without the 911 call, Denny likely wouldn’t have been found until daylight.

It wasn’t known if Medley had a lawyer.