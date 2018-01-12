KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man listed in a database as an Aryan Nations gang member shot an officer and is on the run.
Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch tells news outlets the man opened fire on Officer David Williams with a shotgun Thursday night as Williams attempted to stop him for speeding. Williams suffered a wound to his shoulder. The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Williams.
Rausch said the officer is not believed to have fired his weapon.
Authorities recovered Wilson’s vehicle early Friday. Wilson is being sought on an attempted murder warrant. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s top 10 most wanted fugitives list shortly before 10 a.m.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s bid to buy Embraer could see Brazilian engineers work on the 797
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable
- A Seattle native comes home to find a city that’s changed | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Sam’s Club closing 3 stores around Seattle, costing nearly 500 jobs
- Washington state regularly gives drivers’ info to immigration authorities; Inslee orders temporary halt | Times Watchdog
Knoxville Police tweeted shortly before 8 a.m. Friday that Williams has been released from the hospital.