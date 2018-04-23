LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a man last month in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Lincoln police say authorities arrested the 16-year-old boy Monday in Gulfport, Mississippi, on charges related to the March 26 killing of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. An arrest warrant charges the teen with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Police didn’t release his name.
Last week, police also arrested two 17-year-olds as accessories in connection with the shooting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- Prince charming: Kate gives birth to boy, home by suppertime VIEW
Police have said Union was shot after a fight between two groups of people that included gang members.
Union was the father of five girls, including triplets.