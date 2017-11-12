WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — State police in Delaware have arrested a Pennsylvania man in connection with a Wilmington bank robbery.

Donald Robb, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, was arrested as he left the Delaware Park Casino Friday after a robbery at a Bank of America branch.

Police said Robb entered the bank Friday afternoon and gave a female teller a note that said he was armed with an explosive device and instructed her to put money in a bag. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money.

While searching the area, police found a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and also saw a man inside the casino matching Robb’s description.

Robb was charged with one count of first-degree robbery. He was arraigned in court and released on $500 unsecured bond.