ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska’s largest city have arrested a man suspected of threatening a school bus driver after a crash.

Police shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a crash on 36th Avenue in east Anchorage involving a bus.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle threatened the life of the bus driver and fled.

Police set up a perimeter, told drivers to avoid the area and warned the public that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

They reported the arrest about an hour after the crash. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.