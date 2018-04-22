SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man has been arrested after a manhunt in Northern California.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports witnesses saw Cory Alan Vaughn get stabbed multiple times during a fight around noon Saturday. He died in a parking lot.
The newspaper says the attack in Sebastopol happened at the end of the town’s Apple Blossom Parade, an annual springtime event that draws hundreds of revelers.
Investigators say the suspect fled in a burgundy BMW sedan. Police arrested 18-year-old Anthony William Ibach several hours later about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away in the city of San Rafael. He could face charges including murder. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.
Sebastopol Police Chief James Conner says Ibach had previous contact with authorities while he was a minor.
___
Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com