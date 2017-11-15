ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Allentown.

Authorities say they charged 21-year-old Joshwynn Garcia, of Allentown, with criminal homicide in the death of Parris Lane.

Investigators found Lane with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car parked at an apartment building near City Hall Nov. 8.

Lane’s mother tells The Morning Call her son was friends with Garcia, and he stayed at their home only days before the shooting. She says Garcia called her “Mom.”

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Lane’s death marked the city’s 17th homicide of the year, the most in a decade.