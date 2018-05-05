PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in Pawtucket in connection with a hit-and-run.
WPRI-TV reports police have arrested 26-year-old Jared Delomba Friday on charges that include driving to endanger, and driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.
A 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Friday shortly after 1 p.m. with injuries that landed her in a hospital, but are non-life threatening.
Delomba allegedly drove off, but was located soon after by Pawtucket police. He is scheduled to appear in District Court Monday.
An attorney for Delomba could not be immediately identified.
Delomba also received a summons for refusal to submit to a chemical test and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com