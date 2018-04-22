FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Fairbanks motel.
Police said 21-year-old Leron Roland was arrested on a first-degree murder charge for the Friday morning shooting at Alaska Motor Inn. Roland was arrested at a house without incident on a warrant.
Police said 25-year-old Todd Demoski was killed in the shooting. Officers found him in a common area of the motel suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said she didn’t know if the men knew each other.
